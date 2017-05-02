Control Pests With These Useful And Effective Concepts

Pest control is usually left to someone that's an expert, but it doesn't have to mean you aren't able to try something first. The article below discusses what you need to know. Keep reading so you can find out more info.

Make a routine habit of checking the surfaces and areas surrounding your doors and windows. If they are not tight enough, then moisture and rain might seep in through, getting into the frames. This kind of moist wood is adored by termites and draws them in for a meal.

Having mice in your home can be a real turn off, not mentioning they carry diseases. In order to exterminate mice in a family-friendly way, use disposable mouse traps. Line the mouse traps with peanut butter to attract mice. After the mouse takes the bait, the mouse trap should slam shut, and you can safely dispose.

Check to see if you have any centipedes around the house. Centipedes usually will prey on other bugs, so if you have a lot of them, you may be infested. In this case, the best thing that you can do is to hire a professional to help get rid of the issue in your home.

If you see damaged wood in your home, look at it closely for what kind of damage it is. If you see that the soft parts of the wood are gone but that the annual rings are intact, you likely have termites. Other forms of damage would be from other forms of insects.

People that struggle with flying bugs must repair the screens inside their homes. Not only do screens on windows and doors keep out flying pests, they also do a good job of keeping out crawling bugs as well. If your screens have holes in them, get them fixed so that bugs cannot enter.

Always take care to properly store edible items in airtight containers. You should use glass or plastic containters with a lid. You especially want to avoid using anything that does not have a perfect seal, such as paper or cardboard.

Bugs and other types of pests love clutter. It gives them lots of shelter and places to hide. When you reduce the amount of clutter in and around your home, you are reducing the habitat for these pests. Remove old clothes, books, boxes, and other clutter from around your home to reduce your chances of an infestation.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Don't underestimate the power bugs have to thoroughly invade your home! Although they come out at night to feed in your kitchen or drink in the bathroom, they live inside the walls, in heating vents and under floor boards. When you address your pest control problem, make sure to hit every inch of the dwelling.

Check all your food stores and make sure they are sealed tight. Do not trust rolling up a partial bag of flour in a box to keep the bugs out. Bugs can get in between the spaces in boxes and bags to infest your pantry. Use air tight containers to store all food in your home.

Getting rid of fleas is a lot easier than you may thing. A good mixture of boric acid and a botanic-based pesticide is not only helpful in killing fleas, but is also safe to use. The pesticides found in the oil works by cutting of oxygen to their breathing tubes and the boric acid destroys their digestive system.

Make sure that you spray your house at least once a year. This will serve to eliminate all of the bugs in your area at the current time and prevent new ones from coming in near future. If you do not spray your house, you are making your living space open season for bugs.

Eliminate all the standing water that is in your yard to reduce the amount of mosquitoes that are buzzing around. Water is a fertile breeding ground for mosquitoes. Look in the garden, near your flowers, etc. for water pools.

Contrary to popular belief, bugs don't just exist where it's messy or littered with food debris. They can live anywhere and thrive especially in areas that don't see a lot of action. Because of this, it's a good idea to go through your closets, basement, attic and other areas that gather dust and tend to be quiet.

After reading this article you should have a firm grasp on the first things you should do to rid yourself of a pest problem. You will also be keeping your children safe from the pesticides that are out there. By following these tips you will have a bug free home in no time.