Pest Control Tips For Your Home And Business

IF you find out you have pests, it can be upsetting. There are dozens of different pests that will quickly exploit any opening into your home. Even if you clean your home thoroughly and keep an eye on your door, your house can still be subject to pests. This piece offers useful ways to deal with pest infestations.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

Sticky traps are useful for catching brown recluse spiders. These poisonous spiders hide in deep recesses that are difficult to reach with chemicals. They tend to appear at night, looking for food. You can catch them with traps strategically placed behind furnishings and along the walls.

Clean any highly trafficked food areas every single day. Even a few crumbs each day can lead to a feast for pests over time. It's best then to approach your cleaning not once a week, but daily for these areas. Even just five minutes will lead you to a cleaner area and less potential pests.

Wear protective clothing prior to using any sprays or powders to kill pests. Oftentimes these methods are also harmful to humans if ingested. Your better safe than sorry, so put on gloves and clothing that covers your skin completely. Wash your clothing right after the application of these items so that no residue can affect you later.

Are you dealing with an ant infestation? Eliminate them with borax and sugar. Borax in the sugar will kill the ants. A cup of borax and a cup of sugar will do it. Poke holes through the lid to allow you to sprinkle it around the foundation and baseboards.

Take care of the problem right away. There is a saying that if you see one pest, there are hundreds more you don't see. That's why you need to take care of the problem right away, as soon as you might notice it exists. Don't wait and hope the problem will go away, because it is likely that it will only get worse.

Many people have pest control problems and do not know what to do. If you have tried eliminating the pests yourself and cannot get rid of them, try hiring a professional to get rid of them for you. Many pests carry diseases that can be harmful to you and your family, so protect them by hiring an outside company to control this problem for you.

If you have an ant problem, boric acid is your solution. Sprinkle some of this outside. Especially around your home where they are getting in. When ants bring some back to the ant hill, the other ants will eat and and they will die. This will also help keep them from entering your home.

Are you having a slug problem in your garden or yard? An easy fix for this issue is to simply place a pie plate of stale beer around the garden. The slugs love this and will crawl in and drown in the stale beer. This is an easy and cheap fix to a pesky slug problem.

Have you discovered carpenter ants? If so, then they almost always mean that you have a bigger problem. They only like to eat wet wood, so that means you can have an issue with leaks and potentially wood rot in your home. Call a professional and they will locate the problem, as well as offer a solution.

Talk to your town's pest control unit. These are professionals that can often help you for free. They can come investigate your home and area, and they may be able to let you know if everyone is having a similar problem. Have them come over to your place and give you some suggestions.

Do not waste your money on bed bug bombs. Instead, get some Alpine Dust or some Phantom Aerosol and apply these products to your mattress. These non-repelling products are toxic to bed bugs and other pest but they are impossible to detect, which means the pest will not hide from it.

If you see ants in your home, follow them. This should help you discover where they are getting in at. Most of the time they will find a crack or crevice near a window or the molding. Once you know where the problem is originating from, put down a little laundry detergent (assuming you don't have children or pets that can get to it) to create a temporary fix.

Don't let the pests in your home get you down. Use the advice you read above to finally get a grip on the problem. Whether you turn to a professional or decide to tackle the problem on your own, you are not helpless in the face of this nagging problem. You will eventually be able to sleep easy.