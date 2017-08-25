Helpful Hints To Assist Fix Your Pest Problems

You could spend every weekend fixing up your home, shopping for nice accents and new furnishings, but if you've got a pest problem, nothing can cover it up. Although your efforts at great housekeeping aren't totally wasted, you know you need to address the pests. Keep reading for helpful advice on how to get rid of them for good.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

You cannot afford to waste any time once you find out your home is infested. Put your valuable belongings in safe places and call an exterminator as soon as possible. If the exterminator you called cannot come to your home within the next couple of days, keep looking for another available professional.

If you're a pet owner, your pets may be the reason pests keep coming back. Take the time to keep your pet's food bowls clean. If any water from their dish is spilled, wipe it up immediately. Store pet food in plastic containers rather than the paper bags they come in. All these things can attract bugs.

Remove full garbage from the home immediately. Garbage left sitting around for too long is one of the main reasons for pest invasions into a home. The minute your garbage is full (or even if it isn't but it's been out for awhile), remove it from your living area and place it in the proper receptacle for pick up.

Wear protective clothing prior to using any sprays or powders to kill pests. Oftentimes these methods are also harmful to humans if ingested. Your better safe than sorry, so put on gloves and clothing that covers your skin completely. Wash your clothing right after the application of these items so that no residue can affect you later.

Are you dealing with an ant infestation? Eliminate them with borax and sugar. Borax in the sugar will kill the ants. A cup of borax and a cup of sugar will do it. Poke holes through the lid to allow you to sprinkle it around the foundation and baseboards.

Many electronic pest repellents work well. These devices are small and can be plugged into outlets in each room. The device then emits a sound that keeps rodents at bay. This quiet sound that irritates rodents is not harmful to pets or people. Rats and mice hate the sounds and will leave the area.

If you struggle with pests, then your solution could be easier than you realize. Visit your home improvement center and ask what you should do to get rid of them. They will be aware of the best pesticide for whichever bug is annoying you.

Sometimes rats and mice decide that your stored camper or travel trailer would make a nice winter home. Use natural repellents to help avoid this occurrence during the colder months. You can keep the mice out of your camper by placing these non-poisonous, pleasant smelling bags around.

Use chunks of steel wool to block any mouse holes that you find in your home. When the mice attempt to chew through the barrier, the shards of steel wool will kill them. Adding shredded steel wool to wood putty and using this mixture to fill any suspicious holes is effective against rodents.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Sprinkle boric acid, a white powdery substance, into cracks and crevices around your home to keep roaches at bay. The powder sticks to the roaches, and they ingest the poison as they clean themselves. You can also mix the powder with sugar to bait them. Avoid spreading the powder in areas that children or pets can access.

Hornets, wasps, and other dangerous bees (not honey bees) are a seemingly scary problem that can be exterminated easily. Wasp and hornet killer is inexpensive and doesn't require you to be near the nest to use it. Alternatively, hair spray can also be used through products designed to kill wasps/hornets are preferable.

If you own a dog, use it! Dogs are the best things to have in order to keep pests at bay. They will scare most furry pests away and will also notice them sooner than people will. Pay attention to what your dog does. If you see it scratching or sniffing around in an area a lot, there might be a pest living in that area so you should check it out!

You should feel more in control now. Create a plan and put it into action to get rid of those bugs for good. You should feel better about controlling pests now. Use these tips to get rid of bugs for good. You are ready to deal with the problem now.